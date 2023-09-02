‘Chennai is a deceptive market and people embrace change in fashion and lifestyle’ 

September 02, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST

CEO of Naturals Salon and Spa

C.K. Kumaravel

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

My native place was Cuddalore and my first visit to the city was the VGP Golden Beach on ECR. On that visit, when I came along with school friends, it was a lot of ‘Ah and Wow’ movement of the first impression of the city. The group went to Moore Market which was at that time where one could get everything under the sun and a few other places. That visit remains a fond memory forever.

How did the city grow on you? Tell your story?

My younger days were spent playing cricket and visiting Ratna Cafe to have sambhar and vada where also I saw for the first time sambhar being consumed more than the Idli. In fact, at first I was surprised that how come people could have sambhar in jugs but as I grew up, it has caught on and I have more sambhar than those sitting next to me. Several little little things have made fabulous impressions on me.

When did you realise that you have become a true blue Chennaite?

When we started the first salon in Khader Nawaz Khan Road everybody was pessimistic that the city was yet to welcome a high-end unisex salon but still we took the gamble. Chennai is a deceptive market in which it would appear as being slow to accept and not ready for change. However, from our experience, the city embraces change so well in fashion and lifestyle. The growth of Naturals showed it as the salon was wanted everywhere with the people taking the brand everywhere. I appreciate the 2K kids for this.

How has the self-care scene transformed in Chennai?

Normally, beauty parlours or barber shops were operated in a dingy place giving an impression that no one should see what was going on. Once the Naturals opened it and made it unisex, there was no taboo among the people to visit and the rest is history.