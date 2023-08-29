‘Chennai is a city with many creative people‘

August 29, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST

Carnatic violinist

G.J.R. KRISHNAN

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

T. Nagar is my Madras. Ramanujam Street is where I lived throughout my childhood and through all my important milestones. I studied at Sankara Bala Vidyalaya, two buildings from our house, until class 4. I have a lot of fond memories there — the morning prayer, fancy dress competitions. I grew up in a very protective household so I used to come home immediately after the last bell rang at school. I would be excited whenever we were taken on school excursions to the zoo or the Gandhi Mandapam. More than the place itself, we would be thrilled to eat the tiffin we took in dabbas. As Bharathiyar sang “Yethanai kodi inbam vaithaai”, Chennai has given me a lot of joy.

The taxis, autorickshaws, Pallavan (buses) - they are all unforgettable. No matter where you go, it’s a special feeling when you come back to namma Chennai, namma Madras.

Favourite eateries?

The [Woodlands] drive-in, Dwaraka on Ramanujan Street, Saravana Bhavan are all favourites. Whenever we went to the beach, we never missed having a dosa or chola bhatura at the drive-in.

On carnatic music and rasikas

Chennai rasikas are always very special and knowledgeable. There needs a distinct wisdom to enjoy the nuances in instrumental music. Despite comments around instrumental music not attracting crowds, Chennai has always had fans for it. Back then, the Sastri kutcheri hall would overflow. Even amidst inconveniences, there were no air-conditioned halls, people had to sit on ordinary chairs or sometimes on the floor in temples or wedding halls, Chennai rasikas enjoyed the music. The trend continues in spite of too many distractions these days.

Chennai is the city that has many creative people. From my experience, carnatic music and Chennai are synonymous.

Your association with The Hindu

The service of The Hindu to carnatic music has been phenomenal over the years. It has been a springboard for many youngsters and upcoming musicians. My selfish interest is that The Hindu should further highlight and support carnatic music for years to come.

