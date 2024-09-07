Chennai is a city that thrives on connection, says photographer Srivatsan

Srivatsan Sankaran, travel photographer and founder of Madras Photo Bloggers, on learning to appreciate the beauty of Chennai through his lens

One of my fondest memories of Chennai is cycling to Marina Beach almost every Saturday to catch the sunrise, with each early morning adventure becoming a cherished ritual. As I pedalled through the quiet streets, anticipation filled me with excitement, and upon arriving at the beach, the breathtaking sight never failed to amaze me. Those Saturdays at Marina Beach were more than just a routine; they were pivotal moments that shaped my journey as a photographer, reminding me of the power of nature and the stories waiting to be told with each new dawn.

After becoming a travel photographer, Chennai truly began to grow on me, as each assignment provided more opportunities to explore the city and its hidden gems. I met countless people along the way—locals who shared their stories, artists showcasing their talents, and fellow photographers who inspired me with their perspectives.

Each corner of the city had a story waiting to be told, and my camera became the perfect tool to capture those narratives. It’s a city that thrives on connection, where the hustle and bustle of life is softened by the kindness of its people. ‘

I realised that, no matter where my travels took me, Chennai would always be my anchor—a place where I could savour the simplest pleasures, like a cup of filter coffee or a shared meal of dosa, and feel truly at home.