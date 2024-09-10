ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai is a city that grows on you, says Sharath Kamal

Published - September 10, 2024 12:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sharath Kamal

Table tennis player Sharath Kamal on his fondest memories of Chennai

My fondest memories [of Chennai] have always been associated with the beach and playing table tennis in Mylapore.

Every Sunday, we’d head to the beach to play football. 

We lived in T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, while the practice sessions were in Mylapore, and matches were held across the city. This meant a lot of extensive travel, mostly on my bicycle. I cherish those days of cycling around the city; it’s one of the reasons I know Chennai so well. 

The city wakes up early and goes to sleep early, and those morning filter coffees — they’re still a big part of me. 

The Hindu is something every Chennaiite, especially those from the 1980s and 1990s, can relate to. That’s how the mornings started — checking The Hindu newspaper. I always flipped straight to the [last] Sports Page to see the latest updates. Many times, I hoped to see my picture there, and by the early 2000s, I managed to make it a few times. 

Chennai is a city that grows on you. You might not take to it right away, but the hospitality and warmth of the people are sure to win you over in time.

