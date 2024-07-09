Chennai IOC petroleum tanker lorry owners announce one-day strike on July 10

The Chennai Indian Oil Corporation petroleum tanker truck owners announced a one-day strike on Wednesday, July 10, urging the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) management in the city to fulfil their demands. Three-hundred tankers will not operate as part of the protest.

They said due to the strike, the dealers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts would face a supply shortage.

The Chennai and Asanur Petroleum Tanker Lorry Owners’ Welfare Association’s E. Moorthy said: “Blacklisting tankers for minor offences such as delivery delays and such is unacceptable. We are already facing huge losses in the operation of tanker trucks for the past year because of undue delay in tender finalisation. The members are already on the verge of bankruptcy and such actions will ruin the livelihoods of owners, drivers, and helpers and their families.”

They said there was a restriction in the city for entry of their vehicles between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hence, their drivers take detours to complete deliveries. Hence, they requested management to obtain exemption for petroleum tankers to enter the city without inviting heavy penalties from traffic authorities.

‘Supply will not be hit’

Meanwhile, an IOC press release said alternative arrangements had been made to ensure that the fuel supply chain would not be affected. All retail outlets in the Chennai area are well-stocked, and supplies through IOC dealer-owned tankers were normal, it added.