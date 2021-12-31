Chennai International Film Festival begins

CHENNAI

31 December 2021 05:42 IST

It will be held from December 30 to January 6

The 19th edition of the Chennai International Film Festival was inaugurated on Thursday. The festival will be held from December 30 to January 6.

Ravi Kottarakara, secretary, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, said for the last 19 years, the film festival had been marching forward and gaining momentum. He said over 150 films from various countries would be screened as part of the festival. E. Thangaraj, secretary, said they had received consistent support from the Tamil Nadu Government and the film industry.

Following the inauguration, the film Three Floors by Naani Moretti was screened at the event.

For more details, visit www.chennaifilmfest.com/www.icaf.in.