Chennai International Book Fair 2025 to be held from January 16 to 18: School Education Minister

The Chennai International Book Fair 2025 (CIBF 2025) will be held from January 16 to 18, 2025, at the Chennai Trade Centre, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Tuesday. The Bologna Children’s Book Fair, Italy, will be the guest of honour for CIBF 2025.

Speaking at an award distribution event held at the Anna Centenary Library, he said: “At CIBF 2025, we expect around 50 countries to participate and sign 1,000 memoranda of understanding (MoUs). As many as 24 countries participated in the first CIBF held in 2023, where 365 MoUs were signed. In 2024, 40 countries participated and 752 MoUs were signed.”

According to officials in the School Education Department, a children’s pavilion has also been planned for CIBF 2025 to focus on children’s literature. “The pavilion will help in facilitating talks on children’s books,” an official said.

The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has translated Tamil books into languages, including Arabic, Armenian, Chinese, Georgian, Korean, Malay, Swahili, and Albanian. Also, 160 other language books have been translated into Tamil.

Stating that WiFi facility has been set up in 32 district central libraries, 314 full-time branch libraries, and 1,612 branch libraries, Mr. Poyyamozhi said: “For the first time, virtual reality devices have also been provided in 108 public libraries. In Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram work is under way to set up a district central library at a cost of ₹6 crore each.”

A total of 39 librarians were awarded the Dr. S.R. Aranganathan Award for connecting books and readers. They were given a certificate, medal, and cash award of ₹5,000.

