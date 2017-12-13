Chennai industrialist dies

Chennai-based industrialist C.V. Karthik Narayanan died on Wednesday morning in Chennai.

He was 79 and is survived by his wife Uma, son Ram Gopal and daughter Gayathri.

Narayanan, was Chairman of Ucal Auto Pvt Ltd and an independent director at Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL).

He also spearheaded Standard Motor Products of India Ltd, which was an iconic brand in the 1980's and 1990's.

Narayanan also served as President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (earlier called of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and Automotive Research Association of India) in 1980. He also played a key role at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Narayanan is also known for his work in translating Kalki's epic "Ponniyin Selvan" in to English.The other interesting facets of Narayanan include his love for the mridangam and trekking. He had told The Hindu that he wanted to explore the Chera history.

“A true friend for many years, an industrialist par excellence, a very exalted person with many and varied skills. We will miss his guidance at SFL,” Suresh Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. said.