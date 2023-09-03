Chennai hospitals see spike in flu, diarrhoeal cases

September 03, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

There has been a steady flow of people turning up at clinics and hospitals in Chennai with symptoms of flu and diarrhoea over the past few weeks. While the flu season is here, sporadic rains coupled with probable water contamination has led to cases of diarrhoea in the city.

Doctors — both in the government and private sectors — have been seeing patients with viral infections over the last one month.

S. Chandrasekar, professor and head, Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said because of sporadic rain in the last three weeks, flu infections were commonly seen though there is no surge in numbers.

“We are seeing patients with cough, sore throat, body pain, runny nose or blocked nose, with fever persisting for two to three days. Mostly, it is a mild infection and settles down with paracetamol and antihistamine medicines,” he said.

Suresh Kumar, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, said: “We are seeing a lot of influenza cases; it is increasing very quietly across the country. There has been a flow of patients since August. While testing for influenza in an outpatient setting is not allowed, from whatever testing we did among patients admitted for treatment, we found samples testing for H1N1 and H3N1. After the initial symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat and wheezing subsided, we noticed that the cough persisted for four to six weeks. More adults are walking in with these symptoms,” he said.

Infectious diseases specialists have noticed that other respiratory viruses such as RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) are circulating. This is similar to H1N1 but has no specific treatment, Dr. Suresh said and added that ideally, testing in the outpatient setting should be allowed to understand what was happening at the community level, and to protect persons with co-morbidities.

Dr. Suresh explained that some patients had severe infection requiring hospitalisation, minimal oxygen support, and a few required intensive care as well. “It is better to get the flu vaccination in September and October,” he said.

A physician said there were several cases of persons reporting severe vomiting, fever and diarrhoea lasting two to three days. In the past 10 days, he has been seeing five to 10 patients a day. “It is treatable with interventions. We are seeing entire families with these symptoms. So, it could be from a single source. It may be due to water contamination after rain. There are small spurts of typhoid as well,” he added.

Paediatricians have been seeing similar cases. Janani Sankar, director of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, said: “The flu season is on and we have started seeing children with fever, myalgia and cough. They usually improve with symptomatic treatment. Children under the of 2 have more severe respiratory infections needing hospital admission and nebulisations, and oxygen if needed.”

Senior paediatrician P. Ramkumar said the outpatient numbers had doubled. “As usual, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhoea, cough, cold, flu and typhoid fever were more in August and are continuing now. I am seeing more such cases. What is unusual is that the stomach pain symptom is more now. Many have noticed change in the colour of drinking water following rain for the past three weeks,” he said.

Dr. Chandrasekar added: “What we are seeing is seasonal, and it is advisable that people avoid eating out, and drink only boiled water.”

