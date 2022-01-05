Chennai hospital treats two patients for rare cardiac abnormalities

CHENNAI

05 January 2022 00:57 IST

Two patients recently underwent life-saving procedures for cardiac abnormalities in a hospital here.

A 23-month baby from Myanmar was diagnosed with an uncommon congenital heart disease. She was admitted to Frontier Lifeline Hospital with a critically low heart rate. Her two ventricles were interchanged using pacemakers to provide relief to her. In an innovative approach, a pacing wire, 1.3 mm in diameter, was screwed through the 7-mm wall separating the ventricles, thus delivering the current to the appropriate ventricles.

In another instance, a 45-year-old man underwent a complex, radiofrequency ablation, a keyhole procedure in which cardiac cells with abnormal electrical activity are destroyed by precise heating of the target tissue.

Advertising

Advertising

For the procedure, the doctors inserted 2-3-mm diameter wires through the lower limb blood vessels and directed it to the appropriate location in the heart.

Hospital founder and chief executive officer K.M. Cherian said, “Both [patients] had suffered from chronic heart rhythm abnormalities. We have successfully conducted both surgeries to yield positive results and ensure no risk to the patients.”