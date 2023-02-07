Chennai Hospital performs two minimally invasive procedures

February 07, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hindu Mission Hospital, Tambaram, performed two Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantations (TAVI) recently.

According to a press release, a team of interventional cardiologists led by Rakesh Gopal, intensivists, cardiothoracic surgeons and anaesthetists performed the minimally invasive procedure.

D.K. Sriram, medical director of the hospital, said the two patients, who came to the hospital, were at high risk for conventional open-heart surgery and were recommended for TAVI.

“So far, for a severely calcified narrowed aortic valve, opening the chest wall and the heart was the only option. This approach was associated with blood loss, infection, kidney-related issues and a long hospital stay and recovery time. Patients with co-morbidities, such as lung disease, long-standing diabetes, kidney disease, frailty and poor functional capacity fared very badly with surgical replacement of aortic valve,” Dr. Rakesh Gopal said.

The team went ahead with TAVI, which was done through a needle puncture in the groin and the replacement valve was implanted into the patient’s aortic valve through a catheter.

The procedure was safe and an effective alternative to open heart surgery and has been shown to improve symptoms and quality of life for patients with aortic stenosis, Dr. Sriram said.