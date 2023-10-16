HamberMenu
Chennai hospital performs swap kidney transplant

Two men, in their 40s, undergo kidney transplants in a private hospital after their wives agreed to donate one of their kidneys to each other’s spouses

October 16, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of swap transplants, two men, aged in their 40s, underwent kidney transplants in a private hospital after their wives agreed to donate one of their kidneys to each other’s spouses.

According to a press release, the two patients with end-stage kidney failure needing a transplant had their wives as potential donors. But their blood groups were found to be incompatible — recipient had A blood group and the donor had B blood group, whereas in the other couple, the recipient had B blood group and donor had A blood group.

R. Balasubramaniyam, Chief Nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital, explained the option of blood group incompatible transplant versus swap transplants in the same blood group to them. They agreed to proceed with the swap transplants.

Such an exchange allowed patients to overcome the blood type barrier, increasing the chances of a successful transplant and improving the quality of life for those in need of a new kidney, the release said.

The eight-hour surgery was performed early October. Simultaneous surgical procedure involving all four individuals — both donors and recipients — was done.

Within four days post-surgery, the donors were discharged and within a week, both recipients showed normal kidney functions, he said.

