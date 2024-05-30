GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai hospital performs robotic assisted HIPEC procedures

HIPEC treatment required several months of rehabilitation, with fatigue being the most difficult element of the process, says expert

Published - May 30, 2024 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai marked one year since the completion of its first robotic-assisted Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) procedure on an 80-year-old woman who was diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer with peritoneal spread. Over the past year, four additional robotic HIPEC procedures were performed with all patients currently under follow-up for up to six months.

Following a rigorous regimen of chemotherapy, the woman responded well, making her a candidate for the complex Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) and HIPEC procedure. This minimally invasive surgery involved the infusion of heated chemotherapy into the abdominal cavity that was performed using robotic assistance, according to a press release.

S. Rajasundaram, Director, Institute of Oncology at the hospital, said the decision for CRS and HIPEC surgery involved extensive consultation, among various medical specialists, including anaesthesiologists, oncologists, surgeons and intensive care unit teams. He added that HIPEC treatment required several months of rehabilitation, with fatigue being the most difficult element of the process. Staying active and maintaining good nutrition to keep up energy levels was more essential for a speedy recovery, the release said.

