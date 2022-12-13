Chennai hospital performs procedure to treat Zenker’s diverticulum in a septuagenarian

December 13, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 73-year-old woman was treated for Zenker’s diverticulum using the Z-POEM method at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the woman had two years of intermittent history of food bolus impaction. The condition worsened over the last six months leading to progressive dysphagia and sensation of food impaction in the throat, heart burns and regurgitation.

At Gleneagles Global Health City, B. Mahadevan, senior consultant and head, Medical Gastroenterology and Therapeutic Endoscopy, said they evaluated the patient and decided that an endoscopic intervention called Z-POEM would be the best option to treat Zenker’s diverticulum.

Peroral endoscopic myotomy for Zenker’s diverticulum (Z-POEM) is a modified novel technique for treating swallowing disorder or achalasia cardia. It involves creation of submucosal tunnel to facilitate complete visualisation of the septum and division of the septum, the release said.