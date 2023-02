February 28, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Doctors at MGM Healthcare in Chennai recently used a bio re-absorbable mesh on a patient with ventral hernia. This mesh can be used selectively on certain patients with hernia. It was approved by the FDA and has been widely used in the U.S. in the last 15 to 18 months, according to a release from the hospital.