Chennai hospital launches comprehensive hip surgery unit

June 13, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Asian Orthopaedic Institute (AOI), SIMS Hospital, on Tuesday launched a comprehensive hip surgery unit and four new advanced technology services.

According to a press release, the institute launched Chicago hip preservation service, NAVISWISS system, custom docking augment technology and a hip resurfacing system.

The objective of launching Chicago Hip Preservation Service was to identify, detect and treat problems before painful arthritis sets in.

P. Suryanarayan, director and senior consultant, orthopaedic surgery, AOI, said it would help treat paediatric problems, sports injuries, adolescent hip diseases and preserving hip for middle age ailments.

On hip preservation, V. R. K. V. Prasad Gourineni, visiting overseas affiliate surgeon, AOI, said there needs to be an increased awareness that the hip can be saved if patients come in early and prevent arthritis from developing.

In the NAVISWISS system, a recent innovation in surgical navigation systems for hip replacements, the device offered accurate and real-time guidance during hip procedures. In custom docking augment technology, implants may be placed precisely, the release said.

Vijay C. Bose, joint director and senior consultant, orthopaedic surgeon, AOI, said in the past there were some problems of not suiting small patients, metal ions and hard-on-hard articulations. “Following this, a team of doctors interested in hip surgery came together to find a solution and developed hard-on-soft hip resurfacing,” he said.

Ravi Pachamuthu, chairman, SRM Group, said the institution believed in research and every department wanted to learn and bring new technology to the public. “We need to take the right technology to the right people,” he said.

Christian Calame, designer and engineer, NAVISWISS, and Bala Murugan, president, SIMS Hospital, were present.