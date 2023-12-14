Chennai hospital completes over 100 robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries

December 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based Prashanth Hospitals has completed over 100 robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries.

Arumugam S., senior orthopaedic surgeon and knee replacement expert at the hospital, pointed out that the incidence of osteoarthritis was quite high. Nearly 10% to 15% of patients after undergoing conventional surgery still complained of pain, he said.

“The robot helps us in achieving millimetre precision and alignment,” he told reporters on Thursday. The robot-assisted total knee replacement had the benefits of reduction of blood loss during surgery, faster recovery of the patients and lesser post-operative pain, according to a press release. He has completed 120 robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries at the hospital.

He added that the fourth generation latest technology was accurate, precise and reproducible since it is saw-based, and was surgeon-controlled.

Prashanth Krishna, managing director of the hospital, said they have completed 100 surgeries within six months of launching the robot. A few patients who underwent robotic knee replacement shared their experiences.

Baskaran, chief executive officer and Pari Muthukumar, medical director, senior consultant, Department of Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal and Bariatric surgeon at the hospital were present.

