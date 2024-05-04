Chennai High School in Teynampet on campaign mode

May 04, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

The gates at Chennai High School at Vannia Teynampet are taken over by posters. It is canvassing time at this Greater Chennai Corporation-run institution. The posters announce the curricular and extra-curricular activities the school offers. One poster rattles off the names of outstanding students from the school who have travelled to other countries, including United States, Singapore and Malaysia, as part of Rotary Club’s “Wings to Fly” programme.

T. Pavan Joshi is the most recent winner of this initiative. He is smiling from a photo displayed on a poster. “On May 4, he will be flying to The Netherlands,” says the proud headmistress K. Revathi.

For the last one week, the school has been on campaign mode, spreading the word about its laurels. Areas in and around Teynampet make its target zone. “The teachers are yet to launch out into various neighbourhoods around the school but we have our School Management Committee members who have been part of the meetings,” says Revathi.

Parents who have worked closely with the school are part of the SMC. They have been given posters to help them in their initiative to reach out to probable students in their areas.

“We have already received confirmation from 30 students for Class VI, and our target is to get at least 100 students enrolled for the new academic year,” says the HM. In the previous years, she and her team of teachers have launched out on a door-to-door campaign with a tambulam carrying fruits, betel leaves and nuts.

Over the last two to three years, the school did not have to canvas for students as many switched to Chennai Schools during the pandemic. “Our highest strength was 464,” says the HM, adding that the school takes only Classes VI to X.

Clearly, this year the campaign had to be relaunched. This time, the school is roping in alumni for the campaign.

Through social media

Posts on GCC social media handles note the admission is on at The Chennai Schools. Recently, Deputy Commissioner for Education Sharanya Ari reviewed a meeting to discuss teacher allocation, enrolment strategies, infrastructure and capacity building at these schools. A post on X says GCC began with 40 primary schools in 1912. Today, the civic body runs 419 schools branded as “#TheChennaiSchool”.

