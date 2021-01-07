Chennai Heritage Auto Display 2021 to be held on January 10

Entry to the event will be free

A working replica of a 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, the first automobile of the world propelled by an internal combustion, and a Ford Quadricycle will be the main attractions of the Chennai Heritage Auto Display 2021, scheduled to be held at AVM Rajeshwari Kalyana Mandapam car park in R.K. Salai on January 10.

Entry to the event is free.

Both these models manufactured by Coimbatore based UMS Technologies are expected to be the biggest attractions of the event.

Over 50 vintage and classic cars and 25 bikes will be lined up at the event organised by the Madras Heritage Motoring Club, a non-profit organisation. The club focuses on preservation, restoration and display of vintage and classic vehicles.

The club organised the Chennai to Pondy Heritage Drive between January 18 and 19, 2020 after which it has not been able to enthral the automobile enthusiasts due to the pandemic.