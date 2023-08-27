Chennai has something very unique - a mix of cultures and things to do: Hari Ganapathy

August 27, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder, PickYourTrail speaks about his association with the city, early memories and celebrations.

Your fondest memories of Chennai

Growing up in Chennai, having studied and worked here. To see how it has transformed and still not lose its charm is the best thing about the city. Watching cricket matches in Chepauk is something very special. Chennai has something very unique - a mix of cultures and things to do.

One of my fondest memories is going on a long night drive on ECR after they first laid the road with reflectors!

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrations in Chennai you love?

I was involved in theatre, and a lot of my memories are of theatre fests here and world theatre day celebrations.

Every ‘thalaivar’ movie is also a celebration. We also have CSK and Dhoni. Chennai attracts people who are very dynamic, and the city is very charismatic.

Your fondest memory of The Hindu?

A routine is so etched in the family — my son now first opens the sports page! It has been iconic to Chennai and has always set the bar high! Collecting posters from Sportstar was a big fad growing up. The Hindu is very much a part of Chennai. You can’t take Chennai out of someone, and can’t take The Hindu out of Chennai.

Define the city in a punchline!

Chennai is home. Proudly a Chennaite. Always, forever

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.