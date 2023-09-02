September 02, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Stand-up comedian and actor

Badava Gopi

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

Adyar river is one of my fondest memories associated with Chennai and I feel very close to it. Of course, it is now being looked at as a drain and not being kept clean, but I always have had a close association with it. It has seen both my happy times and sad times.

How did the city grow on you? Tell us your story.

More than my parents, I feel like Chennai brought me up. The city feels like my grandparent — if I am established as an actor or performer, it is the courage that the city has given me. Chennai has made me what I am — be it by acting, body language, or even handling any situation!

Your fondest memory of The Hindu?

Even the sight of The Hindu being delivered outside houses is a sense of pride. My father used to tell me to read the newspaper to learn English, and in my generation, everyone who wrote competitive exams used to read The Hindu. News in The Hindu is always associated with authenticity.

I’m really proud, because I am Made of Chennai!

