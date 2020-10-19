Chennai has less than 30 streets under COVID-19 containment zones

CHENNAI

19 October 2020 17:48 IST

Ambattur zone, which had the highest number of 29 streets barricaded, does not figure in the latest containment zone data provided by Greater Chennai Corporation

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai has come down to 29 with nil barricaded streets in Ambattur zone.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, which had resumed barricading of streets in the first week of October after COVID-19 positive cases started increasing, had at one time blocked a total of 70 streets. Ambattur zone, which had the highest number of 29 streets barricaded, does not figure in the latest containment zone data provided by the civic body.

The latest number of containment zones in the city stood at 29 with Tondiarpet and Royapuram in north Chennai having the highest number of seven streets each. There are nil containment zones in five zones including Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Perungudi.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior official of the civic body said the barricading of streets was done only in streets where there were more than three to four COVID-19 cases. The containment measures are only part of preventive steps, he added.