Chennai has 38.88 lakh voters on the rolls

The draft of the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, 2020, released in all districts by the respective Collectors on Monday, put the size of the State’s electorate at more than six crore voters.

Sholinganallur, with 6,46,073 voters, and Harbour with 1,69,620 voters, were the largest and smallest Assembly constituencies respectively in Tamil Nadu, in terms of the size of the electorate.

Of a total of 6,00,01,329 voters, 50.59% (3,03,49,118) were women, while 49.4% (2,96,46,287) were men. There were 5,924 third gender voters.

Among the major districts, Chennai had a total of 38.88 lakh voters, of which 19.71 lakh were women, 19.15 lakh were men and 989 were others.

Releasing the rolls for the 16 Assembly constituencies in the city, District Election Officer G. Prakash said that as many as 32,362 electors had been included in the rolls and names of 9,745 electors had been deleted. Residents have been requested to check their names on the integrated draft electoral rolls in Chennai Corporation zonal offices at Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Adyar.

Electors have been requested to submit Form 6 for inclusion of names in the rolls from December 23 to January 22. The Chennai District Election Office will hold special camps for electors on January 4, 5, 11 and 12 in all 3,754 polling booths.

In the city, the highest number of electors are in Velachery constituency (3.03 lakh). The Harbour constituency, with 1.69 lakh electors, has the least. The voter strength in Tiruchi district had increased marginally by 1,676 since March 2019. The district has 22.48 lakh voters . Coimbatore district has 29.23 lakh voters. Madurai district has 25.89 lakh voters.