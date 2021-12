Three electrocuted, thousands stranded; city will receive rain till January 3, the IMD said.

Thousands of motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours on arterial roads in Chennai on Thursday evening as waterlogging caused by sudden and incessant heavy rain led to a gridlock. The city last witnessed such a situation in November 2015.

Aerial visuals showed buses, cars, autorickshaws and scooters caught in a bumper-to-bumper jam along Anna Salai, Broadway, NSC Bose Road, Nelson Manickam Road, Koyambedu, Mylapore, Vadapalani, Porur and other areas.