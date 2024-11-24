Chennai grapples with the challenge of increasing stray dog population

Chennai grapples with a pressing urban challenge: its stray dog population. Residents report frequent encounters with aggressive packs. The issue spotlights public safety, especially of children, the elderly, and gig workers.

In response, the Greater Chennai Corporation is expanding its sterilisation programme under the Chennai-Care for Animals Project. Three modern animal birth control centres are set to help the civic body ramp up sterilisation. In its second general body meeting report, the Alliance of Residents’ Welfare Associations (AORWA) claims a significant increase in the stray dog population in the city. A recent survey put the ratio of stray dogs to residents at 2:100, points out the report. It says the World Health Organization has recorded 20,000 deaths in India due to rabies from dog bites in the past year. The report also points to the incidents of stray dogs attacking and harassing residents, especially children and the elderly. Online discussions and social media posts by residents highlight rising encounters with aggressive dogs, especially for delivery executives who work at night.

Call for different approach

While the authorities in south and central Chennai have initiated sterilisation programmes, residents say these efforts may not be enough to curb the stray dog population. They have called for a different approach to tackling the issue: more sterilisation; strict regulation of pet ownership; and severe penalties for abandoning pets and irresponsible breeding practices. Some suggested utilising veterinary college students to assist in sterilisation procedures and implementing a trap-neuter-release programme for non-aggressive dogs.

Sheridon, a feeder in Chennai, who suffered a dog bite once, says more than 90% of the residents are unaware of the animal birth control procedures. He calls for public action. He cites a recent incident in which a breed dog was abandoned. Subsequently, the dog turned ferocious in an unfamiliar environment and attacked people.

While the immediate measure, resorted to even by the police, was to hand over the dog to Blue Cross, Mr. Sheridon says people must know that the Greater Chennai Corporation runs animal birth control centres, where dogs can be spayed. He also points to the importance of responsible pet ownership and the consequences of abandoning pets.

Consistent feeding and healthy diet

As for people discouraging feeders, he says undernourished dogs are not the primary cause of over-population. “Even without regular feeding, dogs will multiply and scavenge. Consistent feeding and ensuring a healthy diet are important. Along with this, regular animal birth control surgeries and check-ups need to be done by feeders and people,” he says.

By explaining to people the behaviour of dogs and the role of feeding in creating friendly dogs, feeders can dispel the myths, Mr. Sheridon says. The feeder says that there are almost no unprovoked attacks by dogs — unless they have been infected or hurt. People may not have instigated an attack; the attack may be the result of their shooing them off. “In such situations, remaining calm, avoiding eye contact, and minimising movement can help to ease the situation,” he suggests.

Mr. Sheridon opposes the idea of impounding stray dogs, citing the high cost of maintenance. He urges individuals to take responsibility for their pets and contribute to community-based solutions for managing stray dogs through NGOs and residents’ welfare associations.

However, Nagarjunan J.M.S., of the AORWA, says dogs roaming in packs are tough for people to handle. He calls for a policy to impound stray dogs.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is yet to inaugurate three additional animal birth control centres of which construction completed recently. These centres have come up under the Chennai-Care for Animals Project, which is part of Singara Chennai 2.0.

According to the Corporation’s Public Health Department, these centres, located at Lloyd’s Colony, Kannammapet, and Pulianthope, will be opened after a minor work is over. Asked whether stray dogs could be sheltered at these centres during the rains, an official said it would be considered in the coming years.

These centres are designed to conduct sterilisation surgeries for 30 dogs a day. This ₹20-crore project will help to increase Chennai’s dog sterilisation capacity to 27,000 a year. Each centre will be equipped with 100 kennels and 40 cages that can be brought in vehicles to take street dogs for sterilisation. The stainless-steel kennels are meant for sheltering the animals after the surgery, an official says.

The official says anti-skid tiles are used at these centres as they are suitable for the dogs’ paws. Earlier, the Corporation Council approved a resolution to conduct 50,000 animal birth control surgeries a year. “The 27,000 surgeries planned will be part of the 50,000 surgeries aimed. Two more centres will come up at Ariyalur (Ward 17) and Perungudi (Ward 184). The land has been identified and the cost is being estimated,” the official adds.

Check-up at old centres

In March, employees of the old animal birth control centre at Kannammapet requested for replacement of the rusted gates. “The old gates were replaced by the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Corporation recently. The old animal birth control centres may be used for regular check-ups and treatment, while the new centres could be used for surgeries. At the Pulianthope pound, the ground will be used for dogs to stroll,” the official says.

