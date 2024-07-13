Chennai Got Talent 5.0: A grand stage set across the city

Youth for nation-building — a trope that looks jaded from dreadful overuse. But Young Indians (Yi) have taken that trite old theme and burnished it to a glitter. It has made the process of turning students into leaders (and by extension, nation-builders) enjoyable for the students that have signed up for it. Right now in Chennai, there is a handy illustration — Chennai Got Talent, a multi-level “talent mining” event involving college and school students across the city.

Word about this talent event is being transmitted to the target group through a modern version of the bush telegraph.

Young Indians has a presence in schools and colleges comparable to that of Rotary’s Rotaract Clubs. In recent weeks, Young Indians Clubs at colleges and schools have been astir getting students to register for the auditions.

Due to these efforts, registrations from 50 educational institutions have come in.

Lest one gets the impression that Yi’s engagement with the student community is entirely on the lighter side of things, the movement offers a raft of programmes that seek commitment from students over an extended period of time. That brings Yi Yuva into the picture. Yi Yuva bridges the gap between academia and industry by offering mentorship, internships and entrepreneurial guidance. This initiative empowers students with essential skills and networks, preparing them for successful careers and turning academic knowledge into real-world success.

It is time to step back and take in the larger picture, and that would explain the afore-mentioned corporate jargon (mentorship and internship).

Young Indians Club (Yi) was birthed and cradled and continues to be nourished by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This child of CII is 22 years old and therefore has a finger on the pulse of the younger generations, particularly Gen Z.

With 68 chapters (one for each city and town) and 6,650 young professionals and 2,50,000 college students and 12,00,000 school students as members, Yi’s impact spans across India. Each chapter orchestrates the activities of the school- and college-based clubs in its respective city or town, besides engaging with young professionals that are card-carrying members of the organisation.

“Being part of Yi has unlocked a world of opportunities. The leadership programmes and community service projects have instilled in me a profound sense of civic responsibility and leadership” says Sai Meera. K a student of Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts & Science College for Women.

Srivas Anantharaman, Yi Chennai Chapter Chair 2024, states, “Yi is the only place where you can achieve the collective dreams of making a better future by working with school and college students.”

“Chennai Got Talent is a platform created by Yi Chennai to showcase the city’s diverse talents. Now in its fifth edition, CGT epitomises Chennai by highlighting its uniqueness and creativity for all to admire,” says Varan Mittal, Co-chair, Yi Chennai 2024.

“Yi Entrepreneurship Summit”, “Thalir Innovation Fest” and “Thalir Lit Fest” are among other Yi initiatives aimed at bringing out students’ latent talent and providing them with a direction for the future. Designed to be enjoyable for the participants and audience, these programmes come with a cladding of information.

For example, “Young Indians Parliament” aims to educate participants on legislative processes, foster constructive debates on national issues, develop public speaking and critical thinking skills and promote civic responsibility. This initiative aims to cultivate informed and proactive young leaders prepared to contribute meaningfully to society.

Registrations for ‘Chennai Got Talent 5.0’ on till July 20

Chennai Got Talent 5.0, under the theme “Lovable Chennai”, is a platform organised by Yi Chennai and CII to spotlight the city’s diverse talents.

This event seeks to unite Chennaiites, offering them an opportunity to showcase their skills across various domains such as art, craft, dance, music, X factor, sustainability, innovation and entertainment

The event will feature an array of performances under “Cultural Chennai”, including vocalists, rappers, beatboxers, instrumentalists, dancers, acrobats, comedians, yoga practitioners and distinctive acts that stand out. “Emotional Chennai” will focus on the visual and literary arts, showcasing artwork, crafts, photography, poetry and creative writing. A significant highlight is “Inclusive Chennai”, which provides a prestigious platform for individuals with intellectual and/ or physical disabilities to demonstrate their talents.

This segment will feature a wide range of performances, including music, dance, acrobatics, comedy, yoga, and unique acts, along with displays of visual and literary arts. The “Mindful Fashion Chennai” segment will present a fashion show that emphasises sustainable practices and conscious consumption in the fashion industry.

Additionally, “Young Innovators Chennai” will offer schoolchildren a stage to present their entrepreneurial ideas and innovations.

Registration for Chennai Got Talent 5.0 closes on July 20, 2024, and the Grand Finale is scheduled for August 18, 2024, at the Anna Centenary Auditorium. For more details and registration, visit (https://chennaiday.org/cgt/).

Written by Sharon Jessica Michael