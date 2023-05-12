Chennai girl secures perfect score Class X CBSE board exams

May 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

A student from Chennai has secured the perfect score of 500/500 in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class X Board Exam, the results for which were announced on Friday.

Sanjana Bhat, a student of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Nungambakkam, said while she expected to score above 490, a perfect total was a pleasant surprise. “Through the year, I attempted every test and assignment given in school to the best of my ability and this helped immensely. The pre-boards exam that my school conducted also helped give me an idea of how the final exams would be,” she said.

Stating that maths, physics and chemistry are her favourite subjects, Ms. Sanjana said she aspired to get into an Indian Institute of Technology in the future. When asked about what helped her unwind during the long hours of study and revision, the 16-year-old student said music as well as talking to her friends helped her deal with the stress.

In the Class X exams, 99.73% of the 86,745 students who wrote the exams in Tamil Nadu have passed, the results revealed. While 99.64% of boys passed, the pass percentage of girls was higher at 99.83%. For the Class X exams, the Chennai Region, which Tamil Nadu is a part of, saw a pass percentage of 99.14% and was the third in the country behind Trivandrum and Bengaluru Regions.