Chennai gets top rank among cities for awareness of perception survey

January 11, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Launched on November 9, 2022, the survey is part of the Ease of Living Index that aims to evaluate the quality of life and the impact of urban developments in a manner that captures the perception of the citizens

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai has been awarded Rank 1 for complying with the prescribed activities laid out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to promote the Citizen Perception Survey at a city level alongside Bengaluru and Agra.

The Survey, launched on November 9, 2022, is a part of the Ease of Living Index that aims to evaluate the quality of life and the impact of urban developments in a manner that captures the perception of the citizens. The survey is being conducted across 264 cities and each is required to carry out awareness programmes to promote the survey and the MoHUA has made it mandatory for all city administrations to do so.

The activities part of the awareness programmes are billboards and hoardings, campaigns, innovative initiatives, digital media, print media, wall graffiti and referral survey promotion and each activity is allotted points, totalling 100. “Over the past few years, the Greater Chennai Corporation has strengthened its social media skills and we have the same technique and methodology to get through to citizens regarding the survey”, said Raj Cherubal, chief executive officer of Chennai Smart City Ltd.

The MoHUA mandated that at least 1% of the city’s population should participate in the survey. The index website records that from Chennai 47,965 online surveys have been received and 1.03% of the city’s population has been surveyed. This percentage is low compared to cities like Salem and Tiruchirapalli which have surveyed 12.91% and 12.4% but the Corporation has not made it mandatory for all citizens in Chennai to participate.

The GCC and CSCL conducted in-person campaigns to promote the survey. These included distributing pamphlets to houses, visiting colleges and schools, a flash mob and street music shows that conveyed information on the survey. Across the city, 20 walls have been painted for the wall graffiti activity such as near Royapuram bridge. Since posters are banned in Chennai, 2,996 posters were displayed via social media.

