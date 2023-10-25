Chennai gastroenterologist elected academic governor of India region

October 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) has elected T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman and chief interventional gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, as the Academic Governor for the India region.

According to a press release, he assumed charge during the annual scientific meeting of the ACG held at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on October 22. He will serve in this position for three years from 2023. ACG is an international medical association of gastroenterologists founded in 1932, and has over 14,000 physicians from 86 countries as members. He will be responsible for planning, implementing, mentoring and overseeing the academic programmes and research initiatives for the benefit of Indian members of the ACG.