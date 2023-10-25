HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai gastroenterologist elected academic governor of India region

October 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.S. Chandrasekar, fourth from right, along with other elected Academic Governors of the American College of Gastroenterology for their respective regions.

T.S. Chandrasekar, fourth from right, along with other elected Academic Governors of the American College of Gastroenterology for their respective regions. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) has elected T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman and chief interventional gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, as the Academic Governor for the India region.

According to a press release, he assumed charge during the annual scientific meeting of the ACG held at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on October 22. He will serve in this position for three years from 2023. ACG is an international medical association of gastroenterologists founded in 1932, and has over 14,000 physicians from 86 countries as members. He will be responsible for planning, implementing, mentoring and overseeing the academic programmes and research initiatives for the benefit of Indian members of the ACG.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.