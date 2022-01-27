Chennai football club owner held for cheating car buyers

CHENNAI

He took money from them promising to sell branded cars at cheaper rates

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested a football club owner for allegedly cheating 19 persons after promising to sell them brand new cars at cheaper rates.

The accused has been identified as Naveen who runs Bharatbengaluru Football Club in K.K. Nagar. He told the victims that a leading car manufacturer was selling brand new cars at 30% discount as sponsorship to his club and that he was ready to sell them at cheaper rates.

Trusting his words, 19 persons paid altogether ₹2. 15 crore to him. However, after receiving the money from them, he absconded. One of the victims, Kumaravadivel, lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner recently.

The police registered a case against Naveen under sections 406 (Punishment for Criminal Breach of Trust) and 420 (Cheating) of IPC. A special team led by Assistant Commissioner John Victor traced the accused in Bengaluru and brought him to the city. He was remanded in judicial custody.