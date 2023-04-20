HamberMenu
Chennai Food Bank to celebrate its 30th anniversary by taking 1,008 special children to Tirupati

An entire 16-coach train has been booked and TTD has agreed to provide slot for special darshan; 300 volunteers to accompany the large contingent

April 20, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Madras Metro, which runs the Chennai Food Bank (CFB), will celebrate the CFB’s 30 th anniversary by taking 1,008 children from special schools and orphanages to Tirupati on April 25 by train and then by bus.  

The RYA has reserved an entire 16-coach train to take the children, who will be accompanied by 300 volunteers, security personnel and a medical team. The children, aged between 6 and 16, will each be gifted a hamper with 25 goodies, T-shirts and caps.

According to Kishan Jain, Convenor, Apna Bana Lo, most of these children will not have the opportunity to travel by train and since Tirupati can be visited within one day, the location was chosen. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will be providing special darshan slot and lunch for the large group, he said.

A.J. Sekhar, president, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Local Advisory Committe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and Nirmal Nahar, managing trustee of the RYA, were present.

