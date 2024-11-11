The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 87 areas that were flooded during the onset of the Northeast monsoon in October, including the Perambur vehicular subway and Pattalam. The Storm Water Drain (SWD) Department is addressing the gaps in the storm-water drain network to prevent future inundation, a GCC official said.

According to data from the SWD Department, 95 missing links in the storm-water drain network had been identified in October, over 44 of which are under construction. These were found across the core city (19), Kosasthalaiyar basin (44), and Kovalam basin (32). “The number of missing links has currently reduced to fewer than 10 areas are facing this issue. The GCC is working towards completing the rest soon,” he said.

He said: “Moreover, the number of missing links can increase since some parts of the storm-water network need to be dug up temporarily due to Metro Rail work. For such locations, pumps and pipes to divert water to another waterway or storm-water drain have been arranged.”

The GCC also identified 87 areas that were inundated following the rain last month. Additionally, it took note of 34 locations where flooding of more than one foot was recorded, such as the Ganesapuram and Perambur subways. “The number of areas prone to flooding is dynamic and may depend on the amount of rain in specific regions. To address this issue, additional 100-HP and 50-HP pumps have been stationed at these locations to tackle waterlogging,” the official said.

He said missing links in storm-water drains were not the only cause of inundation. For example, in a low-lying area such as Pattalam, waterlogging occurred despite the presence of storm-water drains. Additionally, leaks in pipelines could also contribute to flooding.

The official said missing storm-water drain links in Musiri Subramaniam Salai, Valluvar Kottam High Road, and Justice Sundaram Street had been fixed recently. In Varadharajapuram, Venus Colony, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board must replace old sewage collection pipes to reduce pressure on the storm-water drains. But road cuts are not permitted, so the work will be done after this monsoon, he added.

“The GCC expects these areas to be free of flooding in moderate rain. Historically, some areas, such as Velachery, have been prone to flooding since they are low-lying. However, even those places saw the water draining away after a few hours this year,” he added.

