ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai flight operations to be affected due to Indian Air Force air show

Published - October 01, 2024 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of Airports Authority of India said, while airlines will reschedule the flights and intimate air passengers, the latter can also reach out and check about the status of the flights. 

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Chennai airport’s flight operations will have an impact from October 1 to 8 due to the Indian Air Force’s Air Force Day air show that is scheduled to take place at Tambaram and Marina Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 1, when the exercise will happen at Marina between 1.45 p.m. to 3.15 p.m, 20 departures will be affected. On October 2, the show will take place at Marina again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 49 flights will be affected. 

The following day, on October 3, from 10.45 a.m. to 11 a.m. the show will be at Tambaram and flights will be regulated, according to a press release. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s own set to soar with Surya Kiran at the 92nd anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force

On October 4, 46 flights have an impact since the show will occur between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Marina. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Airports Authority of India (AAI) will coordinate with IAF and departures will be allowed accordingly on October 5 when the exercise will be held both at Marina and Tambaram Air Space. 

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 6 the show will happen at Marina, 46 flights will be affected. 

For two days, October 7 and October 8, the show will take place at Tambaram from 10.45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and flights will be regulated, the release said. 

Officials of Airports Authority of India said, while airlines will reschedule the flights and intimate air passengers, the latter can also reach out and check about the status of the flights. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US