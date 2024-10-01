GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai flight operations to be affected due to Indian Air Force air show

Officials of Airports Authority of India said, while airlines will reschedule the flights and intimate air passengers, the latter can also reach out and check about the status of the flights. 

Published - October 01, 2024 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Chennai airport’s flight operations will have an impact from October 1 to 8 due to the Indian Air Force’s Air Force Day air show that is scheduled to take place at Tambaram and Marina Beach.

On October 1, when the exercise will happen at Marina between 1.45 p.m. to 3.15 p.m, 20 departures will be affected. On October 2, the show will take place at Marina again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 49 flights will be affected. 

The following day, on October 3, from 10.45 a.m. to 11 a.m. the show will be at Tambaram and flights will be regulated, according to a press release. 

Chennai’s own set to soar with Surya Kiran at the 92nd anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force

On October 4, 46 flights have an impact since the show will occur between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Marina. 

Airports Authority of India (AAI) will coordinate with IAF and departures will be allowed accordingly on October 5 when the exercise will be held both at Marina and Tambaram Air Space. 

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 6 the show will happen at Marina, 46 flights will be affected. 

For two days, October 7 and October 8, the show will take place at Tambaram from 10.45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and flights will be regulated, the release said. 

