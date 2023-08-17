ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, first South Asian city, to hold world conference on veterinary parasitology

August 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The conference normally held once in two years is being organised jointly  by the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (WAAVP) jointly with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) and The Indian Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (IAAVP)

The Hindu Bureau

More than 50% of the animal parasites are transmissible to human beings which can cause zoonotic diseases, say experts | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 29th Conference of the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (WAAVP – 2023) to be held in Chennai between August 20 and 24 assumes significance as it is happening for the first time in South Asia, according to its organisers.

“More than 50% of the animal parasites are transmissible to human beings which can cause zoonotic diseases. They can cause severe damage to animal health and production. The conference will discuss in detail all the issues connected with animal parasites and their control,” said A. Sangaran, Department of Veterinary Parasitology, Madras Veterinary College.

The conference normally held once in two years is being organised jointly  by the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (WAAVP) jointly with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) and The Indian Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (IAAVP). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sangaran said the theme for the conference was “Parasites: Global Impacts, Local Solutions”. 

“Around 400 delegates from over 50 countries and almost from every continent will participate in the event. Fifteen experts have been invited to speak on the subject to share their knowledge and experience to the delegates which includes academicians, researchers, and student participants from both India and abroad,” he said. 

Mangat Ram Sharma,  Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, will inaugurate the conference. Tanuvas Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar will participate in it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US