Chennai firm to sell sanitiser for ₹1

Chennai-based CavinKare has come out with sanitiser sachets priced at ₹1 (2 ml).
“It is our responsibility to make the essential product accessible and affordable with utmost quality,” said company CMD C.K. Ranganathan.
He said, “The concept of launching the sanitiser in a sachet as well and making them available in a typical FMCG kirana outlet is an ideal step to ensure safety of the masses at this crucial time.” The company has introduced these sanitisers under its personal care brands.
According to a statement, the company’s decision of providing sanitiser from ₹1 is well within the government’s current stipulated pricing norm which has been duly followed across all other SKUs such as 10 ml, 50 ml, 90 ml, 400 ml, 800 ml and 5l pack . While the 5l pack is already introduced in market nationwide, the other SKUs will be launched soon.
