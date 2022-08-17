Chennai finance firm looted, employee nabs a suspect after a chase

A gang of seven members allegedly looted cash from an unregistered finance firm on Nerukundram Pathai on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 4 p.m., the gang barged into the finance firm named Oceanic Capital, which lends money to shopkeepers and vendors on a daily interest basis. The office is in Nerkundram Pathai in Vadapalani police station limits.

Three of the suspects brandished knives at Deepak, 30, and Sanjay, 32, employees of the firm, and snatched the keys to the safe. The suspects stuffed their bag with cash and fled the spot after bolting the main door from outside. However, Deepak managed to come out through the emergency door and chased them on a bike. They caught one of the gang members, who was identified as Syed Rashid. He has been admitted in hospital as he was injured when he fell from the bike during the chase.

The Vadapalani police have launched a search for the remaining suspects based on the CCTV footage. Senior police officers visited the spot. Police sources said the amount looted was estimated to be ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.