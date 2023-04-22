Chennai eye hospital ties up with Iceland firm to adopt mathematical algorithm to predict diabetic retinopathy

April 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sankara Nethralaya is collaborating with RetinaRisk, a health tech company from Iceland, to put in place a mathematical tool to predict an individual’s risk of developing sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy. To start with, about 20 doctors from Chennai and the rest of the country will be the first users of the algorithm.

Rajiv Raman, senior consultant, Vitreoretinal department, Sankara Nethralaya, said 12.5% of persons with diabetes develop diabetic retinopathy that could lead to blindness. Of them, 5 to 6% may develop sight-threatening retinopathy.

With the objective of early detection to reduce blindness, the Indian version of RetinaRisk algorithm was developed based on the Sankara Nethralaya Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology and Molecular Genetics Study dataset from 2019.

“This is a mathematical modelling to find out the risk a person has to develop sight-threatening retinopathy in a year. We need to feed information on a number of parameters based on the history of the patient such as age, gender, duration of diabetes, HbA1c, type of diabetes and prior retinopathy to know the risk of retinopathy,” Dr. Raman told reporters on Saturday. He said “champion users” —physicians, ophthalmologists and retina specialists — would put it to use in their clinical practice and provide feedback.

Ægir Þór Steinarsson, chief executive officer, RetinaRisk said the algorithm was introduced in 2009 and was deployed including in South Africa, Netherlands, U.S. and Brazil. Bala Kamallakharan, chairman of RetinaRisk, said it would help identify people who are at high risk and get them care.

Girish Shiva Rao, medical director and president of Sankara Nethralaya, said this would reduce the need for highly skilled manpower. Once physicians feed in data and the algorithm provides an alert on at-risk persons, the onus is on physicians to use the algorithm to direct the patient to an eye centre.

Pramod Bhende, director, Vitreoretinal department, Sankara Nethralaya, spoke.