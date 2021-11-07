Chennai
07 November 2021 11:43 IST
Comments
Watch | Chennai experiences heaviest rainfall in 5 years
Updated: 07 November 2021 11:59 IST
The rains that lashed the city relentlessly since Saturday night are likely to continue as thunderstorms are on the predictions for Sunday as well.
The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing that the State has received 41% excess rainfall during this period.
