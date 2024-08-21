GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai| Experience stories and workshops galore at the Chennai Children’s Storytelling Festival

The Chennai Children’s Storytelling Festival, a six-day event, brings together storytellers from across the country for stories, workshops, and more till August 24 at the Anna Centenary Library

Published - August 21, 2024 03:05 pm IST

S Poorvaja
S. Poorvaja
A session in progress at the storytelling festival

A session in progress at the storytelling festival | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing brightens the mundane like an interesting story, or two. When seven women storytellers came together a few weeks ago, they had a singular aim — to bring together as many stories and engage with as many children as possible.

This has now taken the shape of the Chennai Children’s Storytelling Festival, a six-day event organised by the Department of School Education, Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library, ACEnovation and The Chennai Storytellers (comprising Neena Gayatri, Renu Narayan, Sreedevi Srinivasan, Vasugi Ram Manohar, N Ambujavalli and R Sheettal).

“Stories inspire, educate, and transform, and it might seem like something simple but we get so much out of it. When you tell a story, you engage with your audience in a truly unique and special way,” says Neena Gayatri, co-founder, ACEnovation. The festival which has begun and will go on till August 24 will see storytellers from across India congregate at the Anna Centenary Library. Neena says that students from both Government and private schools across the city have been attending these sessions, in both English and Tamil.

School children at the Anna Centenary Library for the storytelling festival

School children at the Anna Centenary Library for the storytelling festival | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We have a diverse lineup. The sessions feature folktales, puppetry, origami, and theatre. As a part of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme of the Tamil Nadu Government, we trained college students in storytelling and four students from that programme came back to be a part of this festival,” she says.

Workshops on animated storytelling, teaching techniques, improv techniques and parenting are also being held for adults. On Thursday, a special session to commemorate Madras Day will be held. “Any child or parent is free to walk in and attend our sessions,” Neena adds.

The Chennai Children’s Storytelling Festival will be held until August 24 at the Anna Centenary Library , Kotturpuram from 10.30am. Contact 8939951230.

