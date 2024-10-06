GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai enthralled by the IAF Air Show at Marina after a gap of 21 years

The show entered the “Limca Book of Records” with over 15 lakh people watching the spectacular performance by IAF’s 72 aircrafts.

Updated - October 06, 2024 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) aerobatic team performing mega air show held at Marina beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024.

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) aerobatic team performing mega air show held at Marina beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Over 15 lakh people from various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts throng the shores of Marina and its neighbourhoods on Sunday (October 6, 2024) to witness the spectacular air show of the Indian Air Force (IAF), conducted as a part of the 92nd Indian Airforce Day celebrations.

The city, which hosted the IAF airshow after 21 years, witnessed a scintillating aerial display of several fighter jets, helicopters, and vintage aircrafts, which enthralled the audience. Some of the aircrafts and helicopters that participated in various formations include LCA Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar Mirage 2000, MiG 29, HTT 40, ALH Mk-I, Hawk MK, Chetak, Dakota and Harvard.

Chennai IAF air show 2024: Breathtaking display dominate Marina sky
1/3

The fly-past of the airshow, conducted between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., began with the Dhwaj formation of Chetak helicopters carrying the flags of India and IAF, followed by other formations including Puyal Formation by Rafale, Pallava by Harvard, Kalam by HTT-40, Kaveri by C 295 and DO 228, Nilgiri by Jaguar, Kartikeye and Pandiyan formations by Tejas, Marina and Chola formations by Sukhoi 30 MKI, Dhanush by P-8I and Rafale, Sarang by ALH MK-I and Mahabali formation by C17 and Suryakiran Aerobatic team, Kanchi by AEW&C and MiG 29, Sangam by LCH, Chera by Dakota and PC 7 aircrafts, and Natraj by IL-78 and Mirage 2000.

The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 92nd Raising Day on October 8, 2024, showcasing 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters soared the Chennai skies, on October 6, 2024.

The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 92nd Raising Day on October 8, 2024, showcasing 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters soared the Chennai skies, on October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Ministers, MPs and other senior officials from the Armed forces were among others witnessed the airshow at Marina.

The show entered the “Limca Book of Records” with over 15 lakh people watching the spectacular performance by IAF’s 72 aircrafts. People from nearby areas such as Chepauk and Triplicane climbed onto their terraces to get a better view of the airshow.

In Pictures | Throwback to Chennai's first air show in 2003
1/3

Notably the annual event was held in Delhi for the longest time, until it was shifted three years ago to other cities. The airshow was organised in Chandigarh in 2022 and Prayagraj in 2023. This year Chennai hosted the show making it the largest in terms of scale and audience.

Despite the humidity and the long wait to watch the aircrafts, the majority of the crowd was satisfied with the aerial display as it was after two decades. Three persons who watched the air show fainted and died later on Sunday, police said.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST

