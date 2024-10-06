Chennai enthralled by the IAF Air Show at Marina after a gap of 21 years

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) aerobatic team performing mega air show held at Marina beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024.
Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam
Over 15 lakh people from various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts throng the shores of Marina and its neighbourhoods on Sunday (October 6, 2024) to witness the spectacular air show of the Indian Air Force (IAF), conducted as a part of the 92nd Indian Airforce Day celebrations.
The city, which hosted the IAF airshow after 21 years, witnessed a scintillating aerial display of several fighter jets, helicopters, and vintage aircrafts, which enthralled the audience. Some of the aircrafts and helicopters that participated in various formations include LCA Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar Mirage 2000, MiG 29, HTT 40, ALH Mk-I, Hawk MK, Chetak, Dakota and Harvard.
A view of the crowd which witnessed spectacular peformances by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. Advisories were also issued by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police urging the public to use the Metro and MRTS service and plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smoother experience of the show.
The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) aerobatic team performs during the mega air show held at Marina beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. Enthusiastic families gathered on the sands of the Marina beach, many holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the blazing sun, ahead of 11 a.m. when the air show commenced with the Special Garud Force commandos of the IAF displaying their daring skills in a simulated rescue operation and in freeing the hostage.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Amar Preet Singh and other dignitaries, watches the event at the Marina Beach on October 6, 2024.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with other DMK leaders, witnesses the Chennai Air Show 2024 at Marina Beach in Chennai.
Para jump instructors making an accurate landing on the target area and the commandos slithering in to reach the target area held the spectators spellbound.
Chennai Air Show 2024 showcased 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters, The event highlights India’s growing air power and military readiness, also an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records for attracting the largest gathering for an air show.
This year’s theme, ‘Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar’ (Indian Air Force: Capable, Strong, and Self-reliant), underscores the IAF’s commitment to national security, self-reliance, and modernisation efforts.
The IAF’s air show event highlights India’s growing air power and military readiness.
A view of the crowd at the Marina Beach watching the 92nd Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Nearly 72 aircraft took part in the air display which is set to enter the Limca Book of World Records.
The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet performed the “Loop-tumble-yaw” manoeuvrability and dispensed flares. The Suryakiiran, too, took to the skies to enthrall the crowd.
It is the third time such one outside the national capital. The last spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.
A view of the Sarang display team seen over Marina beach on October 6, 2024.
The grand finale was a breathtaking performance by the Sarang helicopter display team that performed a stunning aerial manoeuvre.
Though the clear skies provided a good view of the fascinating air show by the IAF aircraft, people gathered on the sandy beach flashed their umbrellas for an aerial photography from the IAF aircraft towards the end of the mega show at 1 p.m.
A view of the deserted Chennai Airport due to the IAF air show on October 6, 2024.
Volunteers take a woman for medical treatment after she fainted during the the air show due to the scorching heat.
After the event was over, heavy crowd converged at Government Estate Metro Rail Station to commute back to their home. People had to wait for long just to enter the concourse of the station and finally board a train much later.
Traffic jam at Marina loop road as people leave after witnessing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) air show as part of the 92nd anniversary celebrations of IAF, at Marina Beach, in Chennai, on October 6, 2024.
The fly-past of the airshow, conducted between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., began with the Dhwaj formation of Chetak helicopters carrying the flags of India and IAF, followed by other formations including Puyal Formation by Rafale, Pallava by Harvard, Kalam by HTT-40, Kaveri by C 295 and DO 228, Nilgiri by Jaguar, Kartikeye and Pandiyan formations by Tejas, Marina and Chola formations by Sukhoi 30 MKI, Dhanush by P-8I and Rafale, Sarang by ALH MK-I and Mahabali formation by C17 and Suryakiran Aerobatic team, Kanchi by AEW&C and MiG 29, Sangam by LCH, Chera by Dakota and PC 7 aircrafts, and Natraj by IL-78 and Mirage 2000.
The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 92nd Raising Day on October 8, 2024, showcasing 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters soared the Chennai skies, on October 6, 2024.
| Photo Credit:
B. Jothi Ramalingam
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Ministers, MPs and other senior officials from the Armed forces were among others witnessed the airshow at Marina.
The show entered the “Limca Book of Records” with over 15 lakh people watching the spectacular performance by IAF’s 72 aircrafts. People from nearby areas such as Chepauk and Triplicane climbed onto their terraces to get a better view of the airshow.
The aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force performs aerobatics in the skies over Air Force Station Tambaram in Chennai on September 2, 2003
During the rehearsal of the air show, twin parachuters descend from the sky at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 5, 2003
Enthralled crowd watches Surya Kiran, a nine-member aerobatics team from the Indian Air Force (IAF), during the air show in Chennai on September 6, 2003.
The nine-member Surya Kiran aerobatic team displays a colourful formation in the skies of the Marina Beach in Chennai on September 4, 2003
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and Air Chief Marshal S. Krishnaswamy keenly watching the IAF's air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Helicopters with the national flag at the air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Akash Ganga, the Indian Air Force skydiving team, performing at the air show in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Aerobatics performed by the Suryakirans at the air show by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003.
Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during the air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during the air show on September 6, 2003
Spectators watching the paratroopers performing at the air show by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
A view of the crowd watching the IAF air show at the Marina Beach on September 6, 2003
Notably the annual event was held in Delhi for the longest time, until it was shifted three years ago to other cities. The airshow was organised in Chandigarh in 2022 and Prayagraj in 2023. This year Chennai hosted the show making it the largest in terms of scale and audience.
Despite the humidity and the long wait to watch the aircrafts, the majority of the crowd was satisfied with the aerial display as it was after two decades. Three persons who watched the air show fainted and died later on Sunday, police said.