CHENNAI ENGAGEMENTS FOR MARCH 06, 2020

05 March 2020 23:23 IST

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Kidambi Narayanan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Thaye Neeye Kathi: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaeeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Thesis on God: R. Aravindan, The Court Yard, 27, Pycrofts Garden Rd., Nungambakkam, 7 a.m.

CULTURE

Kalakshetra Foundation: Inauguration of Utsavam 2020, 8.45 a.m.

V-Excel Educational Trust: Programme on fairytale on ‘The Last Leaf of Lorien’, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 4 p.m.

GENERAL

International Women’s Day Celebrations: Kavery Hospital - Self-Defence Training Workshop for Women and launch of a Healthy Recipes Book, 7th Foor, Alwarpet, 10.30 a.m.; Guru Nanak College and Women’s League Foundation - Programme on Scale Up Women, Guru Nanak College, Alwarpet, 10 a.m.; NABARD - exhibition cum sale of products of SHGs abd FPOs, NABARD Tamil Nadu Regional Office, Nungambakkam High Rd., 11 a.m.; Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai and Women’s Development Club, theme - Each for Equal, Vandalur - Kelambakkam Rd., 2 p.m.

Tamilnadu Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare Differently Abled: Inauguration of Udavikkaram National Games 2020, Ministers V. Saroa and M.R. Vijayabhaskar participates, YMCA Grounds, Nandanam, 10 a.m.

INTACH and Madras Institute of Development Studies: Talk on ‘Culture of the Indian Nomads - The story of an INTACH Project, 79, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3 p.m.

Madras Management Assocation and Goveva: Inauguration of conclave on Corporate Governance + Sustainablity = Economic Value enhancement, 240, Pathari Rd., 9.30 a.m.

Voluntary Health Services and LSDSS: Commemoration of 11th Rare Disease Awareness Day, Pallipattu, Tharamani, 11 a.m.

Neuberg Diagnostics: CSR programme on ‘Blanket’ distribution at Institute of Child Health and Hospital, Tamil Salai, Egmore, 11.30 a.m.

Dr. Rela Institute and medical Centre: Inauguration of first dedicated Geriatric Emergency Care in India, Emergency Department, Ground Floor, Chromepet, 11 a.m.

Velammal Institute of Technology: Conference on Research Advancements ad Challenges in Engineering Sciences, Panchetti, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Report and Technical Paper Writing’ and lecture on ‘Advanced IC Engines - Brake System Design and Latest Trends’ and CSI Day celebrations Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

NalandaWay Foundation and UNICEF: Youth Summit 2020 on Building voices against child marriage and violence against children, Casa Major Rd., Egmore, 9 a.m.

Velammal Vidyalaya: Aiming for a college or university Abroad? programme, Mel Ayanambakkam, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.