Chennai Engagements January 24, 2020

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: Kidambi Narayanan, Sankara Vidyalaya, East Tambaram, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Mohan Jayanthi: Sadasiva Giri and Shrihariprasad, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7 New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Kerala Government Culture Department: Inauguration of Kerala Cultural Festival at Chennai, Kerala Minister A.K. Balan participates, Madras Kerala Samaj, 903, Poonamallee High Rd., Egmore, 5.30 p.m.

Brahma Gana Sabha: Inauguration of Nalli Nadhaswara Thavilisai Festival 2020, Sivagami Petachi Auditorium, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation: Inauguration of 11th Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair 2020, Guru Nanak College Grounds, Velachery, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Rotary International District 3232: Pink Auto Project - distribution of license and badge to 200 women autorickshaw drivers, Minister K.A..Sengottaiyan participates, Sir Pitti Thiyagaraya Hall, G.N. Chetty Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Media Development Foundation and Asian College of Journalism: 8th T.G. Narayanan memorial lecture on Social Deprivation on ‘The Continuing Relevance of the MGNREGA’, 2nd Main Rd., Taramani, 6.30 p.m.

Department of Adult and Continuing Edication - University of Madras: Valedictory of seminar, Room No G 33, Ground Floor, Centenary Building, Chepauk, 4 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Antenna Design Tools’ and lecture on ‘Recent trends in Manufacturing Industries’, Kattankulathur, 1 p.m.

Bharathiar School of Management & Entrepreneur Development, Bharathiar University: 17th edition of Flagship Management Programme, MMA Hall, Anna Salai, 4 p.m.

NIEPMD and Chettinad Academy: Inauguration of conference on ‘Recent trends in the interventional approaches of autism spectrum disorder’, Chettinad Health City, Kelambakkam, 10 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: NDLI - awareness programme, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 11 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Awareness on legal rights of women and self defence for women’, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

MEASI Institute of Management: Career guidance programme, Peters Rd., Royapettah, 11 a.m.

Seetha Kingston House MHSS.: School day celebrations, Poonamallee High Rd., Kilpauk, 10.30 a.m.

A.J.S. Nidhi HSS.: 60th annual day celebrations, Alandur, 3 p.m.

Prince MHSS.: Inauguration of Science, Arts and Crafts exhibition and annual day celebrations, College Rd., Nanganallur, 9 a.m.

Society of Auditors: Meeting, 4/180, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

M.T.S, Academy and Nehru Yuva Kendra: 43rd Ariviyal Kalangiyam Virudhu distribution function, Vivekananda Kalaiarangam, Anna University, Guindy, 3 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

