Chennai engagements for Wednesday, December 4

RELIGION

Ramayanam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, 9/19, Karnan St., Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Uddhava Gita: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, 8, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Taithreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S -1, plot 28,kumaran nagar, 3 rd cross street, Chinmaya Nagar,stage 2, 11 a.m.

Vishnukeerthanam -Sasthaganam - Devisthuthi: Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Sri Sastha Sangham Hall, 85, Ponnambalam Salai, K.K. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Meenakshi Sundararajan Fine Arts Academy: 18th annual Fine Arts Festival 2019, K.R.S. Auditorium, Meenakshi College for Women, Arcot Rd., Kodambakkam, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Aero Modelling’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

Department of Economics - Presidency College: Inauguration of seminar on ‘Growth trends and prospects of Tamil Nadu Economy’, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 11 a.m.

Vanavil Cultural Centre: Bharathi Thiruvizha 2019, Nadar Sangam MHSS., Pammal, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.