Chennai

Chennai engagements for Wednesday, December 4

more-in

RELIGION

Ramayanam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, 9/19, Karnan St., Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Uddhava Gita: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, 8, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Taithreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S -1, plot 28,kumaran nagar, 3 rd cross street, Chinmaya Nagar,stage 2, 11 a.m.

Vishnukeerthanam -Sasthaganam - Devisthuthi: Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Sri Sastha Sangham Hall, 85, Ponnambalam Salai, K.K. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Meenakshi Sundararajan Fine Arts Academy: 18th annual Fine Arts Festival 2019, K.R.S. Auditorium, Meenakshi College for Women, Arcot Rd., Kodambakkam, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Aero Modelling’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

Department of Economics - Presidency College: Inauguration of seminar on ‘Growth trends and prospects of Tamil Nadu Economy’, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 11 a.m.

Vanavil Cultural Centre: Bharathi Thiruvizha 2019, Nadar Sangam MHSS., Pammal, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 12:09:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-for-wednesday-december-4/article30153064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY