Chennai engagements for Sunday, December 1, 2019

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Somasundaran, Dhandayuthapani Mahal, South Mada St., Thiruvottiyur, 6 p.m.

Gita: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya MHSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 6.45 p.m.

Gnanananda Sarasvathi: C.L. Ramakrishnan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Thirukkural: Ram Mohandoss, Thiruvalluvar Temple, Mylapore, 3 p.m.

Namasangeerthanam: Sastra University Students, 3 p.m.; Bharadwaj Ramsewak Bhagavathar, Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 4.30 p.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Veda Bhavanam, 488, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Kartik Fine Arts: Inauguration of 45th year art festival and conferment of titles to musicians, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6 p.m.

Integrated Academy For Performing Arts and Bhagavatha Seva Trust: Radha Kalyana Utsavam, 8 a.m. and conferment to titles to musicians, Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Gallery Veda: Inauguration of art exhibition ‘The Fkigural Universe’, 4/22, Rutland Gate, 5th St., Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Parivarthan For Parkinson’s Foundation: T.R.L. Narasimhan annual memorial lecture on ‘Medications for Parkinson’s, Maharashtra Bhavan, 64, E.V.K. Sampath Rd., Vepery, 3 p.m.

Lions Club of Madras Tambaram District 324 A6: Meeting, Hotel Palmgrove, 9.30 a.m.

Friends Family Welfare Association: Meeting, David Songs MHSS., T.H. Rd., M.R. Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 10 a.m.

Sri Aurobindo Society: Talk on Aurobindo Mahasamadhi, 5, Smith Rd., 10 a.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Eye camp, K.C.J. Swamy Vivekananda MHSS., 8th Cross St., Anna Nagar, Chengalpur, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.