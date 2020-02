Chennai engagements for Saturday, November 9

RELIGION

Gita: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 47, 3rd St., Bharathi Nagar, Maduravoyal, 10.30 a.m.

Jayadeva Ashtapathi: Kumbakonam Ananthanarayana Bhagavathar, Ghosala, Kanchi Kamakoti Sankara Mutt, Madley Rd., West Mambalam, 2 p.m.

Namasangeerthanam: Chala Phandharicha Mandal, Sri Yagnavalkya Sabha Mandapam, Perumal Koil St., Pallavaram, 6.30 p.m.

Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekanandar Cultural Centre, Kamarajar Salai, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Carnatica Archival Centre, USA and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha: Valedictory of Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2019 and confer title ‘Kalai Valla’ to Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty on his 80th birthday celebrations, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6 p.m.

Brahma Gana Sabha: 80th birthday celebrations to Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty, New Woodlands Hotel, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre: World Diabetes Day celebration, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Gopalapuram, 4.30 p.m.

The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers - Chennai Centre: 66th Foundation Day celebration - 2019, talk on ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Development of Society’, 97A, Peters Rd., Gopalapuram, 5.30 p.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Alumni Meet 2019, Ramapuram, 10 a.m.

British Council: English courses for children and adults at the English Language Centre, 737, Anna Salai, 11 a.m.

SRM Nightingale MHSS.: Programme on ‘A Happy Family’ contest, Thambiah Rd., West Mambalam, 9 a.m.

Sri Sai Vivekananda Vidyalaya MHSS.: Students literary programme, Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 10.30 a.m.

Thiruvottiyur Bharathi Pasarai: Meeting, Annai Sivakami Mahal Mini Arangam, Theradi, Thiruvottiyur, 10 a.m.

World Storytelling Institiute: Workshop on Movement, Visual Art and Drama, East West Cener for Counselling and Training, 7, Kasturi Estate 3rd St., Cathedral Rd., Alwarpet, 11 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.