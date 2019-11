Chennai engagements for Saturday, November 23

RELIGION

Gita: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 47, 3rd St., Bharathi Nagar, Maduravoyal, 10.30 a.m.

Soundarya Lahari: B. Sundarkumar, Sri kamakshi Sathsang, 2nd St., Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, 7 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Nama Sangeerthanam: Sri Vishwa Vidyalaya MHSS., 9.30 a.m.; Vidyavani Sangeetha Vidhyalaya Troupe, 11.30 a.m.; Ganesh Bhagavathar, 4.30 p.m. and Kadayanallur Rajagopalan, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

The Hindu Group: Presentation of MS Subbulakshmi Award 2019 - Voice of the Year, Music Academy, T.T.K. Rd., Royapettah, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna University and EBO Foundation: Launch of book ‘Nermayin Payanam’ - Biography of former VC, Anna University Prof E. Balagurusamy, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Kerala Governor Justice P. Sathasivam participates, Vivekananda Auditorium, Guindy, 10 a.m.

SIRC - ICAI: Inauguration of regional CMA convention - theme ‘Challenging Economic Landscape - Driving Performance Dimensions of Governance’, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami participates, Hyatt Regency, 10 a.m.

Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport: Mega wall painting as part of Swachhta Abhiyan, Chennai Airport, 8 a.m.

Tamil Heritage Trust: Talk on ‘The Life and Works of Sir C.V. Raman’, Tamil Virtual Academy, Kotturpuram, 4 p.m.

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Celebrating the Cleft Child and illuminating the Smile Torch, Porur, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Police and Indian Institute of Technology: Programme on ‘TN Police Hackathon’ for students and professionals, DGP Office, Mylapore, 9 a.m.

Rajaji Centre for Public Affairs: Talk on ‘National Unity through Ayodhya Judgement’, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 10 a.m.

Samskrita Academy, Madras: Talk on ‘Life and Works of Sriumad Appayya Diksita’, Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 6 p.m,

Organising Committee: Secrets of Vocal Fitness and Health - workshop for singers on Voco-ergonomics, Tatvaloka, Eldams Rd., Teynampet, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Mathematical Techniques and Their Application’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Little Drops Hygiene For Health Trust: Hygiene Expo 2019, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Govt. Girls HSS., North Park St., Ambattur, 10 a.m.

Crescent School: 52nd Founder’s Commendation Day, Vandalur,m 10 a.m.

Asha Nivas Social Service Centre: Programme on Child Rights and Children’s day celebrations, Medavakkam Tank Rd., Kellys, 11 a.m.

Velammal MHSS: Grandparents Day; Mega Health camp, Mogappair West, 9.30 a.m.

Thiruvottiyur Bharathi Pasarai: 35th Bharathi Nehru art festival, T.K.B. Mahal, North Mada St., Thiruvottiyur, 2 p.m.

Ulaga Thirukkural Meiyam: Workshop on Thirukkural, Valluvarkottam, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Programme, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.