Chennai engagements for October 7, 8, 2019

RELIGION

Vishnu Sahasranamam: Ramesh and Ramani, Anandha Nilayam, Patel Rd., Perambur, 6 p.m.

Saraswathi Mahimai: B. Sundarkumar, Devi Kamakshmi Amman Temple, Sankar Nagar, Rajakilpakkam, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY (October 8)

RELIGION

Vishnu Puranam: Akkarakani Srinidhi, Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, P.S. Sivasami Salai, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.

Thiru Arutpa: Aranga Ramalingam, Arulmigu Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

YMCA: Pattimanram programme, 24/223, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

