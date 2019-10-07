Chennai engagements for October 7, 8, 2019

Vishnu Sahasranamam: Ramesh and Ramani, Anandha Nilayam, Patel Rd., Perambur, 6 p.m.
Saraswathi Mahimai: B. Sundarkumar, Devi Kamakshmi Amman Temple, Sankar Nagar, Rajakilpakkam, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY (October 8)
Vishnu Puranam: Akkarakani Srinidhi, Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, P.S. Sivasami Salai, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.
Thiru Arutpa: Aranga Ramalingam, Arulmigu Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.
YMCA: Pattimanram programme, 24/223, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor