Chennai engagements for November 15, 2019

RELIGION

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Friday Movie Club: Screening of documentary film ‘BBC Modern Masters; Pablo Picasso’, Cholamandal Artists Village, Injambakkam, ECR, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

Footwear Design and Development Institute: Convocation ceremony, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Plot No E-1, 7th Main Rd., SIPCOT Industrial Park, Irungattukottai, 11 a.m.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Founder’s Day celebrations, P.H. Rd., Velappanchavadi, 10 a.m.

ATSWA Trust; Handicap International and PSA Foundation: Launch of ‘Together Safer Roads in the State of Tamil Nadu, India’, MCC MHSS., Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 2 p.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Workshops on ‘ Critique of Political Economy and Alternative Planetary Futues’, 11 a.m. and ‘Dalit Women in Contemporary India and the Quest for Equity,’ 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3 p.m.

The International Association of Lions Clubs: Symposium on ‘Empowering Women Against cyber Crimes,’ Sir P.T. Thyagaraya Hall, T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets: Programme on ‘Isaikkaviyai Kelungal’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.