Chennai engagements for March 9, 2020

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Kidambi Narayanan, Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shirdi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Kaivalya Navaneetham: Vidyananda Sarasvati, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Embassy of the Argentine Republic, New Delhi: Argentine film festival, Alliance Francaise of Madras, Nungambakkam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Madras Christian College: Graduation Day, N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group Publishing group, participates, Tambaram, 9.30 a.m.

CSIR Structural Engineering Research Centre: International Women’s Day celebration, Taramani, 3.30 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Entrepreneurship awareness programme, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Sairam Engineering College: Sai Protronics 2019 exhibition, Sai Leo Nagar, West Tambaram, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.